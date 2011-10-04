* Carmaker had reduced work hours at Argentine plant

* Company scraps cuts after resolving supplies, permits

Oct 4 The Argentine unit of Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI said on Tuesday it would not need to reduce production after resolving supply problems and getting export permits from leading buyer Brazil.

A union leader from the SMATA union, which groups automobile industry workers, said on Monday that Fiat had temporarily suspended 400 workers after cutting a shift at its plant in Cordoba. [ID:nN1E7920VX]

However, the company said the reduction in working hours would no longer be necessary.

"Due to a gradual resolution of the lack of supplies and the granting of 7,000 permits by the Brazilian government, Fiat Auto Argentina decided to lift the announced suspensions," the company said in a statement.

Fiat produces the Siena and Palio models in its Argentine factory and exports 85 percent of its vehicles to Brazil, where carmakers are slowing output due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand.

(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4510 2505; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))

((For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desk top, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546)) Keywords: ARGENTINA FIAT/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.