* Tech buying props up gas after four straight losses

* Mild forecasts, weak economy, record production weigh

* Traders expect a bearish weekly stock build on Thursday

* Coming up: API oil inventory data on Tuesday

NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. natural gas futures, backed by technical buying after four straight losing sessions, held modest gains midday Tuesday, but mild weather forecasts and concerns about growing supplies limited the upside.

At 12:35 p.m. EDT, NYMEX front-month gas NGc1 edged up 2 cents to $3.637 per million British thermal units after an early test of Monday's contract low and 11-month low at $3.591.

The front month lost nearly 5.5 percent in the previous four sessions, its biggest four-day slide in two weeks.

"The market was tired and bounced a bit with crude, but there's no change in the (bearish) weather, and expectations are for another big storage number (build)," a New York-based trader said.

Despite the modest rebound, many traders remained skeptical of the upside without colder weather to stir more heating load, expecting a sluggish economy, comfortable inventories and growing gas production to keep the market oversupplied.

After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects Northeast temperatures to warm to above normal later this week and most of next week, while the Midwest will see mostly above seasonal readings for the period.

Texas temperatures were mostly forecast to range in the mid- to high-80s degrees Fahrenheit for the next week. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ACCUWEATHER: www.accuweather.com/

THOMSON REUTERS ANALYTICS: link.reuters.com/zyv69r

NWS MAP: link.reuters.com/pev87r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

OTHER FUNDAMENTALS

Most traders are expecting another big inventory build when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its next weekly storage report on Thursday.

Injection estimates range from 94 billion to 106 billion cubic feet, with most near 100 bcf. Stocks rose an adjusted 84 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 74 bcf.

EIA storage data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 3.312 trillion cubic feet, 91 bcf, or 2.7 percent, below the same year-ago week but 5 bcf above the five-year average. It was the first time stocks climbed above average since mid-April. [ID:nPRWPI54]

(Storage Graphic: link.reuters.com/hut82k )

Most traders expect the inventory shortfall relative to last year to narrow sharply this month, with some looking for three or even four triple-digit weekly stock builds as mild autumn weather continues to slow demand.

The stock deficit to year-ago peaked in June at 275 bcf.

Despite plenty of heat and power demand this summer, record-high gas production, primarily from rising shale output, has been the main factor pressuring prices since front-month futures peaked for the year near $5 in early June.

Gas prices slid nearly 10 percent in September and lost more than 16 percent in the third quarter, the biggest quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2010.

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count climbed 11 last week to a nine-month high of 923. The total remains well above 800, a level that some analysts say is needed to cut output and tighten supplies. [ID:nS1E78M0WA]

(Rig Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Gross natural gas production in July in the lower 48 U.S. states edged up to another record high of 69.5 bcf (bcf) per day, the EIA said late last week. [ID:nS1E78S110]

TECHNICALS

Technical traders said gas prices seemed set for more downside, noting Friday's close below $3.70, the first settle below that level in 11 months, coupled with another lower close on Monday turned the chart picture bearish.

They pegged next support in the $3.50 area and then at last year's low of $3.212. Resistance was seen at $3.85, $4 and then at recent highs in the $4.15 area.

Some chart watchers noted that gas prices often set a seasonal bottom in late September or October as traders focus ahead to the peak-demand winter heating season.

Some also said the market was due for a bounce after sliding more than 5 percent in the previous four days, noting a relative strength index below 30 was very oversold.

But skeptics remain, expecting mostly bearish fundamentals to keep the supply-demand balance loose for quite a while.

(Reporting by Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

((joe.silha@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6071; Reuters Messaging; joe.silha.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MARKETS NYMEX/NATGAS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.