By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. bank funding costs jumped on Tuesday as fears over contagion from the European debt crisis intensified, and investors rushed to short-dated U.S. government debt as a safe haven.

Credit default swaps costs for U.S. banks soared and debt insurance for Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs' rose to the highest levels since Oct. 2008 as investors worried over bank exposures to the region.

The CDS' retraced some of the price rise, however, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the U.S central bank was ready to use any tools necessary to help the economy helped spark some renewed risk-taking.

Three-month dollar-based interbank lending rates increased for the 50th session in a row on Tuesday to 0.38094 percent from Monday's 0.37761 percent.

The spread between the rate on a two-year interest-rate swap and Treasury yields, which is seen as a proxy for bank credit risk, also widened 2.75 basis points to 39.25 basis points, the widest level in more than a year.

"I think the market's trading very scared right now," said Kenneth Silliman, head of U.S. short-term rates trading at TD Securities in New York.

The increase in many bank CDS costs over the 500 basis points area also is adding to negative market sentiment, he said. "It's a psychological threshold that is weighing on the market."

Short-term funding markets, nonetheless, were relatively stable, he said. "There's nothing that would indicate a panic."

Morgan Stanley's credit default swaps remained the most volatile in the sector, with the cost of using the contracts to protect the bank's debt jumping as high as 643 basis points, or $643,000 per year for five years to insure $10 million in debt, according to Markit.

The fell back to around 603 basis points after Bernanke's comments helped a broad rally in credit spreads. For details, see [ID:nN1E7930IZ]

"Bernanke didn't really say anything new; he simply reiterated that the Fed has more tools at its disposal and that they are prepared to use them if necessary," Markit analyst Gavan Nolan said in a note.

"His consistent message was enough to trigger a short-covering rally," he added.

Goldman's CDS costs also rose 24 basis points to 403 basis points, the highest level since Oct. 2008, the month after Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Bank of America's swap prices also jumped to a record 490 basis points, before falling back to around 466 basis points. Citigroup's CDS rose to 388 basis points, the highest level since July 2009, before retracing to around 366 basis points, Markit data showed.

Fears over bank credit, tumbling equity and commodity prices and a weakening global economy sent investors scrambling to short-dated U.S. Treasuries.

The debt was seen attractive as a place to park funds despite the Fed's plan to sell short-dated notes and buy long-dated debt, which is expected to flood the market with short-dated maturities.

"We're seeing a lot of buying of securities at rates pretty close to zero yield," said Silliman. "It represents a safe haven place for people to put money."

EURO ZONE PRESSURE INCREASES

Euro zone banks faced increased pressure in money markets on Tuesday after a plunge in Franco-Belgian group Dexia's shares pointed to the risks that a default by Greece could cause solvency problems for the region's lenders.

Markets were broadly more risk averse after euro zone finance ministers said they were considering making banks take more losses on Greek debt and delayed the next aid tranche for Athens until November.

Shares in Greece-exposed Dexia [DEXIA.UL] fell more than 20 percent on Tuesday suggesting an expected expansion of the European Central Bank's liquidity facilities would do little to ease interbank stress.

"It seems that the increasing risk aversion is now related to the solvency of banks, not liquidity, which is abundant," said Barclays Capital rate strategist Giuseppe Maraffino.

"The reintroduction of (the one-year) long-term refinancing operation is for providing term funding for banks -- because funding could be a problem next year when a lot of bank paper will mature -- not for facing an emergency situation."

The three-month cost to for Europeans to swap into dollars was steady on the day -- albeit at expensive levels of minus 114 basis points. The one-year swap was 2.5 basis points wider at minus 78 bps, and the five-year swap hit its widest in two weeks at minus 45.75 basis points.

