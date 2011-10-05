* SEC urged to decide soon on international accounting

Oct 5 A failure by the United States to move to international accounting standards would be a tragic mistake that could harm financial reporting worldwide, former U.S. securities regulator Harvey Goldschmid said.

If the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fails to commit soon to incorporating International Financial Reporting Standards, a coalition of nations supporting IFRS could break apart, Goldschmid said in a prepared text of remarks to be delivered Wednesday at a national accounting conference in Boston.

"The future path of financial reporting -- and of investor protection and effective financial markets on a global scale -- may well be determined in the next few months," said Goldschmid, a former SEC commissioner and current trustee for the IFRS Foundation.

The SEC has said it would decide this year whether to move to international standards, and IFRS officials have been pressuring the agency to make a decision soon, arguing a single global standard would reduce companies' cost of capital.

Though more than 100 countries have moved to IFRS, the United States still follows its own generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in use since the 1930s.

Some U.S. accounting and business groups have urged the SEC not to rush the move to IFRS, arguing that a massive shift in accounting would be difficult for companies still recovering from the global financial crisis.

NO CHANGE EXPECTED BEFORE 2016

U.S. rulemakers have been working for years to bring the country's standards more in line with international rules, and now that the two regimes are closer, transition costs for companies would be lessened if they moved to IFRS, Goldschmid said in an address to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The earliest that IFRS would likely be effective in the United States is 2016, giving companies time to retool, he said.

IFRS, which incorporates broad principles, would also be easier to enforce than detailed accounting rules with many exceptions, he said. U.S. GAAP has been criticized for its lengthy and complex rules compared with the more concise IFRS regime.

"The last two decades have taught us that financial types find it much too easy to manipulate and structure their ways around 'hard and fast' rules," he said.

