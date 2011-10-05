* Rule will be released at FDIC meeting Oct. 11

* Bernanke says will enforce as Congress intended

(Adds Bernanke quote, background, byline)

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 U.S. banking regulators will unveil next week a much-anticipated proposed rule that bans most proprietary trading by banks, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on Wednesday.

The ban is known as the Volcker rule after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who championed the reform.

It will prohibit banks from trading for their own profit in securities, derivatives and certain other financial instruments. It will also prohibit banks from investing in or sponsoring hedge funds or private equity funds.

The proposed rule will be released at an FDIC board meeting scheduled for Oct. 11.

The rule was one of the more contentious parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

Supporters of the rule, such as Democratic Senators Carl Levin and Jeff Merkley, say it will prevent banks, which enjoy government support through deposit insurance and access to Fed funding, from engaging in risky trades and force them to focus more on their customers' needs.

Banks have called the ban on proprietary trading unnecessary and exceedingly difficult to implement because it is hard to distinguish between trades done for clients and those done solely for the bank's profit.

The rule will mostly impact the largest banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).

The law provides some exceptions to the proprietary trading ban, including for making markets for customers and hedging against risk related to trades done for customers.

Banks and supporters of the ban have been lobbying regulators on how they will craft these exceptions.

Published reports, including one from Reuters last month, have said regulators are leaning toward an exemption for hedging activities that supporters of the ban view as too friendly to banks. [ID:nS1E78J1CA]

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said regulators are doing their best to implement the rule as intended by Congress.

The Fed is crafting the rule, along with the FDIC and other regulators.

"Chairman Volcker was the chairman of the Federal Reserve and I look at his picture every day," Bernanke told the congressional Joint Economic Committee. "So we will certainly try to make sure that the spirit of the rule is enforced."

