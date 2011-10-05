* F-35 cost review first of many of big weapons deals

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The Pentagon on Wednesday said it expects to finish a "should cost" estimate for the next batch of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-35 fighter jets this month, paving the way for formal contract talks in November.

Shay Assad, who was named the Defense Department's Director of Defense Pricing in June, said a team of 25 to 30 people have been digging into engineering, manufacturing and supplier costs at Lockheed and its key suppliers for about four months.

"We're in good shape in terms of getting a good sense of what we think this thing should cost," Assad told Reuters in an interview at his Pentagon office on Wednesday.

Officials estimate it will cost $382 billion to develop and build 2,447 of the new radar-evading fighter jets for the U.S. military, but Pentagon chief arms buyer Ashton Carter has vowed to drive the cost down to a far lower "should cost" level.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program has seen massive cost growth and schedule delays since its start 10 years ago, and is under intense scrutiny now, given the Pentagon's need to cut at least $489 billion from its spending over the next 10 years.

Assad, a former Raytheon Co (RTN.N) executive, is leading the F-35 "should cost" review, one of the first to be done of all major weapons programs as the Pentagon struggles to rein in runaway cost growth and schedule delays.

The effort is being closely watched by Lockheed and major F-35 suppliers like Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), Britain's BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), as well as other defense companies, who worry if their contracts will be next on the firing line.

The next big "should cost" reviews will center on the U.S. military space sector, Assad told Reuters.

Assad gave no details on what the "should costs" should be for the next batch of F-35 fighter jets, or how much profit Lockheed should be allowed to make on the deal, but said his job was to secure the best possible deal for U.S. taxpayers.

Lockheed negotiated a profit margin of over 12 percent on the last contract, which Assad described as a "reasonable" profit rate for a fixed price, incentive fee contract.

He denied the department was trying to drive the profit down for the next batch of fighter jets, and insisted his focus was on lowering costs, not cutting profits.

"We're not trying to drive these companies into the ground; that's not in our best interest. They've got to make money, we understand that." Assad told Reuters. "My job is to make sure that what we pay them is fair and reasonable."

The F-35 contract negotiations -- which may continue for months once they kick off -- are getting off to a much later start than usual due to the cost review.

Lockheed says it has already lowered the cost by 50 percent on the first four production batches of fighter planes, and was continuing "draconian" measures to keep driving costs lower. But the company says it can't keep lower costs if the Pentagon keeps cutting the numbers of planes to be built.

Assad said the "should cost" review went deeper than talks with Lockheed on the previous batch of fighter jets. But it still did not explore what it would cost to operate and maintain the new fighter, which is to be used by the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

Internal estimates have put the total "sustainment" cost for the new fleet of fighter jets at about $1 trillion over coming decades, a price tag that has drawn the ire of key lawmakers like Senator John McCain, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Vice Admiral David Venlet, who runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, should complete a review of the operations and maintenance costs by the end of the year, Assad said. Then he would decide whether to run his own independent review.

For now, Assad said, Lockheed was "moving along smartly" in fixing its earned value management system (EVMS) at the Fort Worth, Texas plant where it builds the F-35.

That means the facility could be reinstated as a certified contractor by the Defense Contracts Management Agency by the end of this year, or early next, Assad said.

The Pentagon agency revoked Lockheed's certification for the accounting tool, which is used to track progress on contracts, at the Fort Worth plant last October, saying that the plant had made inadequate progress against a corrective plan to fix problems with the management tool.

Carter, who will be sworn in as deputy defense secretary on Thursday, created the new pricing czar job in June to beef up the department's knowledge of cost structure in the industry.

U.S. contractors are chafing at requests from Assad and his department for increasingly detailed information about overhead costs, even in commercial contracts, as well as his moves to interview subcontractors about their pricing structures.

Assad says he knew the effort would spark controversy.

"I'm making it very uncomfortable for these guys and gals. We're going to hold them accountable," Assad said. "They are our partners, but we work for the taxpayers and my job is to try to get the ...best deal that we can for the taxpayers."

Assad said he plans to move his office to Boston in coming weeks, and will continue to work closely with the newly expanded Defense Contract Pricing Center of Excellence being set up there by the Defense Contracts Management Agency.

The center is part of a larger drive to make sure that contract officers have more up-to-date information about the contracts that they are negotiating.

