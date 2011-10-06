US STOCKS-Futures little changed amid earnings rush
Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors focused on quarterly earnings, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq hit record highs.
OCT 05 OCT 04 OCT 05 OCT 04 U.S. 1.55441 1.54610 IRANIAN 16571.6 16558.8 EURO 1.16549 1.17298 KUWAIT 0.43026 0.42843 U.K. 1.00479 1.00547 NORWEGIAN 9.10307 9.19143 AUSTRALIA 1.62868 1.62748 S. AFRICAN 12.5547 12.8610 JAPANESE 119.223 118.571 SWEDISH 10.6657 10.7111 CANADIAN N/A 1.63949 SWISS 1.42524 1.42489 DANISH 8.67513 8.73004 SAUDI 5.82903 5.79787 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* Vertex energy announces entry into $30 million credit facility
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's financial watchdog has decided against a shake-up of open-ended funds, concluding that changes such as a ban on them holding illiquid assets would do little to make them safer.