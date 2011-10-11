* Brazil Aug retail sales down 0.4 pct from July -IBGE

* Retail sales up 6.2 pct in August from year earlier

* Demand aligning with weaker supply-side data

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Oct 11 Brazilian retail sales volumes fell more than expected in August, signaling domestic demand is starting to ebb as activity cools in Latin America's biggest economy.

Retail sales volumes in Brazil slipped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in August from July BRRSL=ECI, dragged lower by falling sales of of food, drinks, shoes and fuel, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. The fall in retail sales volumes in August was the first since a 0.2 percent drop in April and marked a turnabout from July, when retail sales rose a revised 1.2 percent versus the preceding month.

Retail sales had been expected to fall 0.05 percent, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and analysts.

Retail sales boomed in 2010 as Brazilian shoppers helped the economy grow 7.5 percent, its fastest pace in 24 years, fueling the annual pace of inflation, now running at a six-year high.

Economists now see the central bank this year exceeding its annual inflation target ceiling of 6.5 percent -- in what could be the first time inflation pierces through the officially set upper limit since 2003.

Demand-side indicators such as consumer credit in Brazil have lagged supply data like industrial output, which has stagnated in recent months.

Economic growth is seen slowing to around 3.5 percent this year from 7.5 percent in 2010, according to the median forecast of private sector economists surveyed by the central bank.

"The message here is that the economy is slowing," said Paulo Leme, managing director for emerging market research at Goldman Sachs, about the fall in retail sales.

"Once you have the economy slowing at some point all data will start pointing in the same direction and as we move into September we are going to see most data aligning."

The slowdown in retail sales is seen compounding expectations the central bank will cut its benchmark Selic rate again. The market is betting on a 50 basis-points cut to 11.50 percent on Oct 19.

The bank surprised the market with a half percentage cut in late August, citing a deteriorating global economy and a slowdown in activity at home. The bank had raised rates fives times in a row before the cut.

August's retail sales rose 6.2 percent from the year-earlier period BRRSLY=ECI, the IBGE added, less than the 7 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 6.04 percent to 7.7 percent.

In July, retail sales rose 7.1 percent versus a year earlier.

WEAKER OUTLOOK

The IBGE also releases a broader retail sales volume index, which encompasses car, auto parts and construction material categories.

It fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in August from July.

Only two of its 10 sectoral categories showed increases in retail sales volumes.

Sales of cars and auto parts plummeted 4.6 percent, shoes, clothes fell 2.8 percent and construction material was down 2 percent, the IBGE said.

The auto industry association ANFAVEA on Thursday showed a further decline in September for Brazil's auto market, which has been one of the few growth engines for global manufacturers.

It said auto output in September plummeted 19.7 percent and versus August and sales down 4.9 percent versus August. [IDn:nN1E7950BF].

Some economists expect a recent depreciation of the Brazilian real BRBY, down 5 percent so far this year, to add to a slowdown in demand as imported goods turn more expensive. Retail sales volumes, unlike total receipts via cash or credit cards, exclude inflation which could distort comparisons.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon )

