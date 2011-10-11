BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
OCT 07 OCT 06 OCT 07 OCT 06 U.S. 1.55851 1.55439 IRANIAN N/A 16555.8 EURO 1.16012 1.17144 KUWAIT 0.43124 0.43010 U.K. 1.00413 1.00452 NORWEGIAN 9.04904 9.16590 AUSTRALIA 1.59324 1.61227 S. AFRICAN 12.3759 12.5099 JAPANESE 119.538 119.284 SWEDISH 10.5921 10.6695 CANADIAN 1.60963 1.62123 SWISS 1.43430 1.43812 DANISH 8.63588 8.71885 SAUDI 5.84440 5.82897 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.