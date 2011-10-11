* Reform increases regulation, seeks to stem speculation

* Aims to boost exporters' access to peso derivatives

* Congress approved bill last week, law launched Tuesday

By Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Oct 11 Chile's newly approved derivatives regulation aims to stem speculative capital and increase exporters' access to key financial instruments, the government said on Tuesday as it launched the law.

Under the bill approved by Congress last week, results from trade in forwards, futures, swaps or other instruments must be presented to the local tax authority. Losses will be tax-deductible, to stimulate small exporters' interest in hedging currency risk, while gains will be taxed.

The reform follows volatility in the global financial sector, which is seen hitting export-dependent Chile despite its solid fiscal and economic fundamentals.

"The market has been formalized, and in that sense, someone seeking a market with little transparency, that lacks an active tax inspector, will look elsewhere," Pablo Correa, the finance ministry's capital markets coordinator told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Chile becomes less attractive for this kind of operation. Now we have norms," Correa added.

The Chilean peso CLP=CL hit three-year highs in August before sharply weakening to 14-month lows last week, dragged down by crashing prices for top export copper CMCU3 and gloomy world bourses.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain last month urged Chilean exporters to protect themselves from exchange rate fluctuations in the derivatives market. [ID:nS1E78M22U]

(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and Andrew Hay)

((alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com; +562-370-4253; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHILE DERIVATIVES/BILL

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.