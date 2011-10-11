(Adds details from S&P statement; byline)

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Oct 11 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded 10 Spanish banks by one notch, including giants Santander and BBVA, warning that the country's banking sector will further deteriorate in the next 15 to 18 months.

The outlook on all Spanish financial institutions S&P rates is now negative, reflecting the possibility of further downgrades if the economy slows down more than anticipated.

The agency, which rates Spain at AA-minus with a negative outlook, forecast the level of troubled assets in the country's banking system will continue to rise throughout 2012 and possibly into early 2013 given a sluggish real estate sector.

"In our view, Spain's economy faces dimming growth prospects in the near term, real estate market activity remains depressed and turbulence in the capital markets has heightened," S&P said in a statement.

The banks downgraded were:

-- Banco Santander S.A. (SAN.MC): AA-minus from AA.

S&P also lowered the long-term counterparty credit ratings on core subsidiaries whose ratings are equalized with those on the parent company, namely Spanish subsidiaries Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto), Santander Consumer Finance, S.A.

(SCF), and U.K. subsidiary Santander UK PLC.

-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC): AA-minus from AA.

-- Savings bank Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros

(CECA): cut to A-minus from A.

-- Savings bank Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Zaragoza, Aragon y Rioja (IberCaja): to A-minus from A.

-- Savings banks Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San Sebastian (Kutxa) and Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa

(BBK): to A-minus from A.

S&P changed the CreditWatch placements of the long-term ratings on both Kutxa and BBK to negative from developing.

-- Bankinter SA: to A-minus from A.

-- Banco de Sabadell SA: to A-minus from A.

(Editing by James Dalgleish)

