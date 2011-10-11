CHICAGO Oct 11 The head of the U.S futures regulator has the support he needs to pass a long-awaited rule that would curb excessive speculation in commodity markets, a source with knowledge of the agency's rule-making told Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was expected to announce later today that it would vote Oct. 18 on a rule limiting the number of contracts any one speculative trader could hold in commodity markets.

The source said the agency was still making changes to the position limits rule, and there was a chance one or more of the agency's five commissioners could change how they would vote before next Tuesday.

(Editing by Russell Blinch)

