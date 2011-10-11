RPT-Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
OCT 11 OCT 07 OCT 11 OCT 07 U.S. 1.56676 1.55851 IRANIAN 16577.9 N/A EURO 1.15143 1.16012 KUWAIT 0.43172 0.43124 U.K. 1.00131 1.00413 NORWEGIAN 8.95937 9.04904 AUSTRALIA 1.57116 1.59324 S. AFRICAN 12.4833 12.3759 JAPANESE 120.155 119.538 SWEDISH 10.4310 10.5921 CANADIAN 1.61172 1.60963 SWISS 1.42810 1.43430 DANISH 8.57060 8.63588 SAUDI 5.87534 5.84440 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings helped shore up market sentiment.