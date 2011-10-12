* Stocks still good for long-term investors

* Warns against perils of timing the market

By Jessica Toonkel

Oct 12 Just days after Wells Fargo Advisors cut the equity exposure in its cyclical asset allocation portfolios, the firm is advising long-term investors to consider buying stocks.

In a report titled "Why Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying Stocks Today," the brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC.N) said when investor fear and volatility are at a peak, it provides a good opportunity for those investing for at least a 10-year time frame, said Stuart Freeman, chief equity strategist.

Wells Fargo warned in its report published on Tuesday that investors should not try to time the market. Investors who stayed in the market for all 5,041 trading days from 1991 to 2000 saw a 9.1 percent return, while those who missed 50 of the best trading days during that time period saw lost 2.7 percent.

However, on Oct. 1, Wells Fargo Advisor timed the market a bit itself by cutting the equity exposure in its cyclical asset allocation portfolios, which have a three-year time frame. Wells is among a number of Wall Street firms that have scaled back their portfolios' exposure to equities in the past month, shifting away from stocks and into fixed income and cash [ID:nN1E79A26F].

In April, the firm, which reevaluates its portfolios on a quarterly basis, shifted its moderate growth & income portfolio to 58 percent in equities from 63 percent. This month, the fund decreased its share of equities again, to 45 percent largely over fears about the situation in Europe and its effects on global markets, Freeman said.

Despite its move, Wells still thinks that equities are a good investment for long-term investors and that's why it published the report, Freeman said.

"The volatility we are seeing day to day isn't going to even show up on a chart for someone who has a 15-20 year time frame," Freeman said. "The time frame makes a big difference.

And Freeman points out that while the firm scaled back on its equity exposure, it's staying in the market. "We didn't go completely into cash," he said.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel, editing by Walden Siew)

