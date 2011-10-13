* Says size, reach provide buffer to customer uncertainty

* Sees Asia revenues reaching 20 pct over next 5 years

* Sees more M&A activity, consolidation in sector

(Adds further detail from interview)

By Bill Berkrot

NEW YORK, Oct 13 Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO.N) size and broad line of businesses protect it from unpredictable revenue swoons and from being too dependent on any one customer base compared with its smaller rivals, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Marc Casper, who heads the leading maker of scientific instruments, environmental safety products and diagnostic equipment, sees Thermo's Asia business growing to about 20 percent of total revenue over the next five years.

Smaller rival Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) saw its shares tumble 35 percent last week after it signaled a weak second half of the year and withdrew its full-year forecast over uncertainty in government and academic research funding.

In July, Life Technologies Corp (LIFE.O) lowered its full-year forecast after a disappointing second quarter, and its shares took a significant hit.

While shares of Thermo are down about 15 percent since July amid general investor anxiety for the industry, Casper said the company's size and reach provide a buffer against sector headwinds.

"Being an industry leader, being global, having great presence in emerging markets has allowed for a pretty predicable stream of revenue," Casper said in an interview.

Thermo's nearly $12 billion in annual revenue is fairly well divided among four separate end markets, he explained.

"So you wind up with a diversity there that actually keeps the revenue line fairly buffered both on the upside and the downside," said Casper, who this month celebrates two years as Thermo's CEO.

"You're not going to see 20 percent growth in a quarter and you're not going to see massive declines. You're going to see a much more predictable pattern of revenue growth."

He said the pharmaceutical and biotech market was very stable and growing slowly.

Business from industrial customers is benefiting from the slowly recovering economy as well as growth in China and emerging markets, Casper said.

"Broad based industrial recovery has been a good growth driver for us," he said.

The healthcare business, helped by acquisitions, has been "performing extremely well, but unemployment is a headwind in those markets," Casper said.

The big question mark, as it is for some of Thermo's rivals, has been weak growth prospects from academic and government customers due to uncertain funding and slowing spending.

"We're not seeing a recovery, but feel like we're performing OK there," Casper said.

Thermo in July raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast. Casper declined to say whether that might be altered when the company reports third quarter results later this month.

A real bright spot for Thermo has been Asia and emerging markets, and China in particular.

"Asia is our fastest growing region," Casper said. "We put a huge emphasis on building our presence in Asia."

Thermo is an industry leader in China in the areas of air and water quality testing.

"We've had tremendous demands for our technologies to address environmental concerns," said Casper, who recently returned from visiting customers in China.

The Asia Pacific region currently accounts for about 13 percent of Thermo's total revenue. "I'd say over the next five years it will be in excess of 20 percent coming from Asia," Casper predicted.

Casper said integration of Thermo's recent sizable acquisitions of Dionex and Phadia, while in the early stages, is going very well. He said the company was likely to make a couple of smaller deals before the year is out.

Merger and acquisition activity throughout the scientific tools and diagnostic sector is likely to continue, Casper predicted.

"It's an incredibly fragmented industry, so I think there will continue to be M&A activity and consolidation."

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((bill.berkrot@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223-6030; Reuters Messaging: bill.berkrot.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: THERMOFISHER/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.