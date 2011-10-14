(Adds comments from interview)

MOLINE, Ill. Oct 13 All U.S. financial regulators' versions of the Volcker Rule to restrict banks' proprietary trading activities will be substantially consistent, the U.S. Treasury's No. 2 official said on Thursday.

"The CFTC will do its piece of this when it does, but I would expect there would be a consistent approach across the major elements of Volcker Rule implementation," Deputy Treasury Secretary Neal Wolin told Reuters in an interview.

He was referring to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which has yet to issue its version of the Volcker Rule proposals issued by other regulators this week.

The Volcker Rule has been criticized in the financial industry as onerous, but Wolin said it is an important aspect of safeguarding the U.S. financial system and rejected any suggestions that added costs associated with the Dodd-Frank financial reform law were hurting U.S. economic growth.

"I see no credible evidence, from anybody, other than bald assertion, that Dodd-Frank implementation was causing any decrease in our economic growth," Wolin said.

"I think that as a country, given the importance of our financial sector to our overall economy, the thing that we want to make sure that we have, above all else, is a system that does not allow us to have the kind of stress and destruction of wealth and economic chaos that resulted from the near collapse of the financial sector in 2008 and 2009."

