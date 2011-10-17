* Japan considering 30-month age on U.S. beef-USMEF

* Change could boost beef trade $1 billion

By Meredith Davis

CHICAGO, Oct 17 Japan is considering relaxing import restrictions on U.S. beef imposed after the first case of mad cow disease in the United States in 2003, an industry official said on Monday.

Joe Schuele, a spokesman for the U.S. Meat Export Federation, said Japan, the No.3 export market for U.S. beef, was considering allowing beef imports from cattle that were 30-months or younger. The country now only allows beef from cattle that are 20 months or younger.

"The discussions are very positive and it would be a significant breakthrough, but there are also a lot of details to be worked out," Schuele told Reuters.

Japan banned U.S. beef in 2003 but resumed the beef trade in 2005 after imposing the 20-month age limit.

"Younger cattle from a feedlot are extremely unlikely to carry BSE (mad-cow disease)," he said, adding that the two countries have been discussing the issue for a while now.

"The 30-month standard was used by a lot of countries once we learned more about the disease," he said.

Japan found its own case of mad cow in a younger animal and decided 20 months was the standard they were going to use, he said.

Japan has bought 311 million lbs of U.S. beef from January to August this year, USDA records show.

He said U.S. beef exports to Japan could rise by $1 billion if the import restriction is relaxed.

"The current age limit creates a strain on our supply because there are additional age verifications required. It also creates a seasonal shortage, but the revision would increase our eligible supply to Japan," Schuele said.

USMEF is an industry trade group that works to develop international markets for U.S. meat.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

