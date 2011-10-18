Oct 18 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold(FCX.N) fell over 3 percent on Tuesday after the miner said it was considering shutting down its strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

The Phoenix-based company, which is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday, said a shut-down was one of its contingency plans if security did not improve around the mine, where three people were killed in shootings last week.

On Monday, Freeport halted some production at Grasberg because of worker blockades and sabotage of a pipeline that carries copper concentrate to port.

Freeport, which is also dealing with a strike at another mine, Cerro Verde in Peru, is expected to post a lower third-quarter profit as a result of production disruptions and a slump in the world copper price, which plummeted over 25 percent in the quarter.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Freeport's stock was down 3.5 percent at $33.89.

(Reporting by Steve James, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

