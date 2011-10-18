* U.S. CFTC votes 5-0 on swaps relief proposal

* Plan would extend effective date till July 16, 2012

* Measure open to 30-day public comment period

(Adds vote, Chilton quote)

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 The U.S. futures regulator approved a proposal on Tuesday giving the swaps market extra breathing room to comply with financial reforms as the agency struggles to complete many of its most controversial rules.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 5-0 on a measure to extend the effective date for some of its most contested regulations until July 16, 2012, or until the rules are finalized, from Dec. 31, 2011.

It is the second time the agency has provided relief to the sector. The proposal will be open to a 30-day public comment period.

"We want to be thoughtful. We want to make sure we are getting it right," said Bart Chilton, a CFTC commissioner.

"I'm disappointed ... but on the other hand I think people should take some comfort in the fact that we're trying to be deliberate."

The CFTC approved the first wave of relief just days before missing a July 16 deadline for implementing rules to comply with the Dodd-Frank law that gave the agency oversight of the global over-the-counter derivatives market.

The lack of finalized rules risked creating a legal void for off-exchange derivatives trades used by companies and traders to offset risk on interest rate shifts or commodity price swings. There were fears the trades could be challenged or invalidated.

The U.S. futures regulator has finalized 15 rules, but most of the high-profile and controversial regulations remain.

Gary Gensler, the CFTC's chairman, has outlined a timetable for the rules the agency expects to consider in 2011 and the first quarter of 2012. But he acknowledged last week that some of those rules may slip into the second quarter. [ID:nN1E7870VW]

(Editing by Russell Blinch and Dale Hudson)

((christopher.doering@thomsonreuters.com ; +202 898 8394 Reuters messaging: christopher.doering.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FINANCIAL REGULATION RELIEF/CFTC

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.