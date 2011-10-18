* Shows how big inflow can weigh on custody bank results

* State Street got $15 bln more in Q3 than in Q2

* Big investors played it safe amid economic turmoil

* State Street doesn't view it as sticky money

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON, Oct. 18 Too much money can hurt profits

-- if you're a custody bank. -- if you're a custody bank.

Just ask executives at State Street Corp (STT.N), whose net interest margin in the third quarter suffered slightly from a big surge in deposits from institutional clients nervous about the downturn in the global economy.

State Street is an example of how too much money coming in during times of economic turmoil can work against custody banks, which keep records, track performance and lend securities for mutual funds, pension funds and hedge funds.

Boston-based State Street, the world's third-largest institutional investor, said institutional clients had about $33 billion in average deposits with the company during the third quarter.

That left State Street with $15 billion more in average deposits than in the second quarter as big investors, rattled by the sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone, voted to play it safe.

While that deposit surge helped boost State Street's net interest revenue over the second quarter, its overall net interest margin actually fell from the ultra-low returns it received from reinvesting excess deposits.

On an operating basis, the company's net interest margin was 144 basis points. But when excluding the excess deposits, State Street executives said its net interest margin would have been about 157 basis points.

Interest generated from investments is a major source of revenue for any bank. But in times of economic turmoil, it can work against U.S. custody banks such as State Street, Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) and Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS.O), who find it hard to turn away money from valued hedge fund and pension fund clients.

In August, BNY Mellon said it was charging a nominal fee to big corporate and asset management clients that deposit more than average, because it had been overwhelmed by the surge of money.

On a conference call with analysts and investors, State Street Chief Financial Officer Ed Resch said he doesn't view the deposits as sticky money, though.

"Most of it is coming from U.S. customers," Resch said on Tuesday. "We have consistently been treating excess deposits around quarter end for the last several years as transitory deposits. As a result, we leave them at the Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve) or the ECB (European Central Bank) or the Swiss National Bank, as the case may be."

In the third quarter, State Street put the deposits with the Federal Reserve, which paid the bank a paltry 25 basis points.

"They ebb and flow, and we treat them as though they're not going to be here for a long period of time," Resch said.

