WASHINGTON Oct 19 The United States is pressing China to explain why its "national firewall" blocks so many U.S. companies from providing their services, according to a letter obtained on Wednesday that is another sign of growing trade tension between the world's two largest economies.

"Having a presence on the Internet that is visible in China is increasingly a critical element for service suppliers aiming to reach Chinese consumers and business," U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization Michael Punke said in a letter on Monday to his Chinese counterpart.

"Some companies based outside of China have faced challenges offering their services to Chinese customers when their websites are blocked by China's national firewall," Punke said, adding that the U.S. government has heard concerns from "a number of service suppliers" about the problem.

The letter stopped short of threatening to bring any legal action against China at the WTO.

Punke also took pains to say the United States was not challenging Beijing's restrictions on free speech on the Internet even though Washington believes that "economic and social development of the Internet globally is best served by policies that encourage the free flow of information and prioritize individual empowerment and responsibility."

Punke noted that a June 2010 Chinese government white paper on its Internet policy "provided helpful background, but also led to additional questions."

"Further information regarding the laws, regulations and other measures establishing and implementing the Chinese government's polices covering services that can be provided over the Internet would help U.S. companies better serve the Chinese market," he said.

