By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest money manager, moved on Wednesday to fend off strict new rules on its huge exchange-traded fund business by saying tougher regulations should apply to riskier corners of that market.

As U.S. regulators launch a broad review into the roughly $1 trillion ETF sector, a top BlackRock official told lawmakers that better disclosure rules are needed across the ETF market.

But the more complex products, such as leveraged or inverse ETFs, should not be allowed to be labeled ETFs under a new classification system that regulators should explore, said Noel Archard, a managing director at BlackRock in charge of product development for iShares.

BlackRock iShares, which has $538 billion in ETF assets and is the biggest provider in the United States, has no leveraged or inverse ETFs out of the 225 it offers in the United States. Although four derivative-based funds it offers would be covered by BlackRock's suggested new classifications.

At the same Senate Banking subcommittee hearing, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it has launched a broad, agency-wide review of exchange-traded funds.

SEC Investment Management Director Eileen Rominger said the agency is trying to ensure that the market is adequately transparent and not fueling market volatility.

Rominger, a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) investment officer, said the SEC is looking at investor disclosures, liquidity levels, fair valuations, and potential impact on volatility, among other issues.

Increased scrutiny of exchange-traded products has been fueled by ETFs' performance during major market events like the May 6, 2010 "flash crash" and also by the recent proliferation of more complex exchange-traded products which some say may be confusing to average retail investors.

Industry consultants are encouraging ETF sponsors to take a more aggressive approach to influence any strict new rules that may be coming. [ID:nS1E78L1HI]

Archard told lawmakers on Wednesday that there is a need for more frequent and timely disclosures of holdings, and a disclosure of all fees.

He also called for a new SEC ETF rule that would create a more uniform regulatory regime for these products, and would not allow the riskier products to have an ETF label.

"Products that are designed only for professional or short-term investors, such as exchange traded products that use leveraged or inverse strategies, would not be permitted to use the 'ETF' label," Archard said. "Investors should know what they are buying."

Exchange-traded funds such as those managed by BlackRock, State Street (STT.N) and the Vanguard Group, generally track market indexes and trade on exchanges. They have grown to account for roughly $1 trillion in assets since their inception in the 1990s, and have some similarities to mutual funds in how they are structured and managed.

In more recent years, however, newer and more complex products have hit the market, prompting the SEC and other regulators to issue warnings to investors.

U.S. regulators have raised concerns about the sale of leveraged and inverse ETFs to investors. Such funds are designed to amplify short-term returns by using debt and derivatives and are often considered to be more suitable for professional traders than long-term retail investors.

"Transparency is incredibly important," Rominger said in response to questions from Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the Securities, Insurance, and Investment Subcommittee. "I think that the classification system that Mr. Archard described is very interesting and deserves serious consideration," said Rominger.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

