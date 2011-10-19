Oct 20
ALL TIMES IN EDT/GMT
----------------------------------------------------------
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues weekly Jobless Claims.
0830/1230: The USDA releases weekly Export Sales.
0830/1230: The National Weather Service issues 30- and
60-day weather outlooks.
1000/1400: Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates.
1000/1400: The Conference Board issues Leading Indicators
for September.
1000/1400: The National Association of Realtors issues
Existing Home Sales for September.
1030/1430: EIA issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas
stocks.
1100/1500: The Treasury Dept. makes weekly announcement of
3- and 6-month bill sale offerings.
No set time: The Association of American Railroads issues
Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads.
1300/1700: The Treasury Dept. sells 30-year TIPS.
1600/2000: The USDA issues weekly world cotton price.
After 1600/2000: ICI weekly money market mutual fund data.
----------------------------------------------------------
DIARY - Federal Reserve Events [FED/DIARY]
U.S. Indicators [ECI/US]