SAO PAULO, Oct 20 Amyris Inc (AMRS.O), which has developed technologies for renewable chemicals, said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with Brazilian ethanol company ETH to produce a cane-based specialty chemical.

Farnesene, which can be used in cosmetics, polymer additives, lubricants, consumer packaged goods and cane diesel, will be produced in a built-in facility in one of the mills ETH plans to install.

Production, which is expected to start by 2014, will absorb cane juice equivalent to up to 2 million tonnes of cane per year that will be supplied by ETH.

With the agreement, Amyris will have access to 15 million tonnes of cane crush capacity in Brazil when all its planned facilities come on line -- a volume that is considered an important milestone by the company for its business plan.

Brazil is the world's largest producer of cane.

Amyris uses its biotechnology platform to convert sugars into a variety of hydrocarbon molecules that are used as building blocks for several products.

Demand for renewable fuels and chemicals has been rising as consumers, especially in developed countries, opt for products that are less harmful to the environment.

The joint venture will be controlled by ETH, but Amyris will have exclusive marketing rights for the end products.

Amyris has already signed agreements with Brazilian ethanol makers Cosan (CSAN3.SA)(CZZ.N), Bunge (BG.N) and Guarani TERI3.SA for the production of farnesene.

The first production deal was signed in 2010 with the Sao Martinho group (SMTO3.SA). The plant is under construction and should operate from 2012. It also has a partnership with Paraiso mill.

ETH is controlled by Brazilian construction and petrochemical giant Odebrecht [ODBESO.UL]. It will inaugurate in the coming weeks its eighth cane mill in Brazil and expects to bring another on stream later this year.

