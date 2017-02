Chile stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday, tracking world stocks that fell on fresh doubts that this weekend's European Union summit will result in a comprehensive plan to rein in the euro zone debt crisis. For more, see [ID:nN1E79J15T]

Profit-taking after three consecutive sessions of gains also pressured the index.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA shed a preliminary 0.38 percent, pulled down by industrial conglomerate and bourse heavyweight Copec COP.SN, which lost 1.28 percent.