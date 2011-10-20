* Metalworkers' union reject wage deal proposal

* Some 30,000 metals, engineering firms workers to strike

* Strike to hit 44 metals, engineering firms on Friday

HELSINKI, Oct 20 A Finnish metalworker's union rejected late on Thursday a proposal for a new wage deal and some 30,000 workers will begin a strike on Friday morning at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT), the union said.

Also labour union Pro turned down the proposal, Finnish news agency STT reported.

A three-week strike will hit 44 metals and engineering firms in Finland after wage talks between a business lobby and three labour unions collapsed.

The worker's union official said its council was unhappy with the part of proposed wage increases that would have been agreed on a company level. The companies affected by the strike include lift maker Kone (KNEBV.HE), miner Talvivaara (TLV1V.HE) TALV.L, steel maker Rautaruukki RTRKS.HE, crane maker Konecranes KCR1V.HE, Metso MEO1V.HE and Wartsila (WRT1V.HE).

Earlier on Thursday, workers at Rautaruukki's mill in Raahe started to prepare for the strike by winding down the mill. [ID:nH7E7KG023]

In November, some 10,000 workers are expected to join the strike unless a new deal is agreed upon.

Finland depends on exports. In 2010, a third of its exports were metals and engineering products such as paper machines, ships and metals.

The strike comes as euro zone debt crisis has already dampened demand and some say the Nordic country's economy could tip into recession next year.

The Finnish government tried to prevent strikes by stepping into the pay talks by sweetening the deal for both labour market sides with tax cuts and other measures. [ID:nL5E7LD33L]

