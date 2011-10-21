* Analyst cites expected drains on cash
* AMR shares off more than 5 pct
Oct 21 Shares of American Airlines parent AMR
Corp AMR.N fell more than 5 percent on Friday as a
Morningstar analyst said the carrier is likely headed for
bankruptcy.
Analyst Basili Alukos said based on information disclosed
this week during AMR's earnings conference call, the company's
cash burn may increase to the point that it may run out of cash
over the next five years.
The disclosures Alukos cited include AMR saying it has no
unencumbered assets left on its balance sheet and that it
expects to release about $800 million of assets next year to
use for secured transactions.
He also said AMR's conference call revealed that the
company had a $250 million drop in cash because of
frequent-flyer mile redemption. He added the company likely has
further liability tied to those miles.
"Unless AMR receives a substantial cash infusion or earns
loan forbearance, we believe the company will eventually
succumb to financial distress," Alukos said in a client note on
Friday.
Speculation that AMR, which faces higher labor costs than
its major U.S. peers that have restructured, could be a
bankruptcy candidate boiled over earlier this month. The
company's shares plunged 41 percent on Oct. 3 on growing fears
it could be headed for bankruptcy.
AMR, the third-biggest U.S. carrier after United
Continental Holdings (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N),
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss this week,
blaming higher fuel costs and a spike in the dollar's value
that eroded overseas sales. [ID:nN1E79H19S]
Wolfe Trahan analyst Hunter Keay said in a published note
on Thursday that while AMR will likely post "deep losses" in
2012 and 2013 unless there is a significant change to existing
labor contracts, he added, "we do not believe AMR to be in near
to medium term risk of insolvency."
Shares of AMR were down 5.2 percent to $2.73 at
mid-afternoon after falling more than 7 percent earlier. Other
major airline stocks also eased as oil prices rose on Friday
[ID:nL5E7LL2CX]. The Arca Airline index .XAL was down 0.3
percent.
