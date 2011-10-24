* Banco Espirito Santo to pay nearly $8 million

* SEC, New York state both bring charges against bank

* SEC, NY say bank failed to register as a broker-dealer

* Bank also failed to register as investment adviser

By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 Banco Espirito Santo SA BES.LS will pay nearly $8 million to settle allegations that the Portuguese bank violated U.S. laws by failing to register as a broker-dealer or an investment adviser.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank offered brokerage services between 2004 and 2009 to about 3,800 U.S. resident customers and clients, many of whom were Portuguese immigrants.

It offered these services without registering as a broker-dealer or investment adviser with the SEC, or as a broker as required under New York state law. New York state authorities also filed charges against the bank.

The SEC said none of the bank's securities transactions were registered, and many of the securities offerings did not qualify for an exemption from registration.

The bank will pay $7 million to settle the SEC's charges without admitting or denying the allegations.

The New York State Attorney General's Office charged the bank with failing to register under the state's Martin Act. The bank will pay a separate $975,000 penalty to settle those charges.

The bank ultimately sold more than $110 million in securities to 524 New York residents without registering to do so, the New York state attorney general said in a press release.

"The registration provisions are core safeguards of the integrity of our securities markets and the financial institutions that act as gatekeepers of those markets," said George Canellos, director of the SEC's New York Regional Office.

"BES brazenly ignored those provisions over the course of many years by acting as an investment adviser and broker-dealer without registration and by offering and selling securities to members of the U.S. public without any of the disclosures required by the law."

A spokesman for the Lisbon-based Banco Espirito said the bank "promptly" informed regulators when senior management found out about the problems.

The bank "conducted an internal investigation to determine the facts, and developed a plan to fully compensate all its U.S. customers and clients," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by John Wallace)

