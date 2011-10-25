* DirecTV, Fox have one week to reach new deal

* Pay-TV to post solid earnings, but flat video growth

* Distributors push smaller programming packages

* A la carte option a realistic possibility -- analyst

By Yinka Adegoke

NEW YORK, Oct 25 DirecTV Group DTV.O and News Corp (NWSA.O) have one week to reach a new programming agreement before the satellite TV service's more than 19 million U.S. subscribers lose the media conglomerate's popular Fox television channels.

The squabble is the latest of the increasingly contentious public feuds between pay-TV distributors and content creators. At times, the disputes have led to blackouts of popular programming or sports events that, in turn, lead subscribers to drop cable service or satellite subscription in frustration.

Indeed, while Wall Street expects pay-TV providers to post solid earnings this quarter, the results will be driven by broadband rather than video growth, as they continue to win market share from telephone companies. Overall, the U.S. video market is expected to remain flat this quarter.

Key to these so-called carriage disputes is what distributors see as unreasonable annual increases in programming costs, which they say get passed on to consumers. Programmers counter this argument by saying good content costs money. That is especially true for sports programs, where price increases have outpaced prices for other content.

"We are at a crossroads with the programmers, cable networks rates are rising dramatically," said a senior executive at a top five cable operator. The executive, who asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the carriage negotiations, said the entire relationship between distributors and programmers needs to be overhauled before consumers start fleeing to Netflix or bypassing pay-TV altogether for over-the-top services such as Roku or Apple TV (AAPL.O).

The heads of mid-sized cable operators Suddenlink and Mediacom have called on programmers to consider "a la carte" deals, where customers choose the channels they want on an individual basis [ID:nS1E78K05L]. This marks a significant reversal from just a few years ago when distributors and programmers both agreed a la carte was unfeasible.

Now, according to Brean, Murray, Carret & Co analyst Todd Murray, a la carte is "a realistic possibility." But Murray was quick to note that upending the old business model is "going to take a while because there's a tremendous amount of forces against change."

Even pay TV executives concede it is currently economically unfeasible to sell individual channels to customers. Instead, they are pushing for smaller and cheaper packages, but even that may not be an easy.

Smaller packages are already being tested by cable operators such Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, which offers a TV Essentials package. Company insiders say the package has so far not been picked up by many consumers.

"There needs to be a dismantling of the current system, but it's unclear to me how many consumers will take lower packages," said Thomas Eagan, an analyst at Collins Stewart.

Moreover, most programming contracts restrict distributors such as DirecTV from moving the more popular channels from widely available programming. For example, if a cable company unilaterally decided to move a network to a lower-reach tier, it could trigger a contract clause allowing the programmer to charge the cable company more per home.

ESPN, the number one sports network, is the target of most of the complaints about rising costs, particularly after the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) owned network reached a $15 billion rights deal with the National Football League over the summer. The network is easily the most expensive cable network on most basic packages and some executives resent having to pay for programming that only a minority of subscribers watch.

But Ed Durso, an executive vice president at ESPN, disputes that notion, saying: "It's been proven that ESPN provides great value for consumers and the cable business."

He said ESPN contracts require that its main channels are covered in the first or second tier that reach the most homes.

Durso also hit back at the suggestion ESPN overpays for content and passes on costs to the operators, who then have to charge customers more. Without ESPN, which usually charges around $4 per subscriber per month, there is more opportunity for cable to charge less for a TV package.

"Sports rights are hugely attractive because Americans love sports so there's always competition," Durso said. "We've never underestimated how much value these rights provide."

Durso further noted that "prudent" bids for the U.S. rights for such events as FIFA World Cup Soccer were trumped by Fox and Telemundo.

