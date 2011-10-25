* Sonic expects Japan imports back to normal in 1Q 2012

DETROIT, Oct 25 U.S. auto dealer groups Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH.N) and Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI.N) each beat analyst expectations and posted higher third-quarter profits on increased new-vehicle sales despite crimped inventory from Japanese automakers.

They join the top U.S. auto dealer group, AutoNation Inc (AN.N), which reported earnings last week, in posting higher-than-expected quarterly profit. [ID:nN1E79J03F]

Shares of Group 1 and Sonic were both up sharply on a day when the broad S&P 500 Index .SPX was down 1.3 percent.

Since the recession and the deep downturn in the auto industry of 2008 and 2009, major U.S. auto groups have all cut expenses and lowered break-even points.

Sales have recovered since the 10.4 million vehicles sold in 2009 to an expected 12.6 million this year. However, J.D. Power and Associates last week cut its forecast for 2012 to 13.8 million vehicles sold from 14.1 million.

Third-quarter sales for Sonic and Group 1 were improved from a year ago but still hemmed in by the lingering effects of the March earthquake in Japan that cut shipments from Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T).

Sonic is heavily reliant on Honda and Group 1 on Toyota.

Sonic President B. Scott Smith said the recovery of Japanese automakers is under way, but that full inventories are not expected until the first quarter of 2012.

"I'm hoping that inventories will begin to normalize a little bit here in the fourth quarter," Smith told analysts on a conference call.

Sonic new-vehicle supply is 39 days, but only 23 days for import brands. Increased inventory from Japan will increase in the fourth quarter, Smith said.

Sonic, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported net income of $19.4 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $13 million or 23 cents a share a year ago. This beat analysts' expectations of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sonic shares were up 2.3 percent at $14.92 on Tuesday afternoon.

REVENUE GAINS

Group 1, based in Houston, said net income rose to $21.5 million, or 94 cents per share, from $19 million or 83 cents per share a year earlier.

Group 1 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share beat analyst expectations of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

J.P. Morgan analyst Himanshu Patel said that Group 1 beat Wall Street expectations on improved gross margins of nearly 16 percent. Group 1's shares were up 5.3 percent at $46.54 on Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

AutoNation had third-quarter revenue of $3.51 billion, up 7 percent.

Sonic, the No. 3 U.S. auto dealer group, reported sales of $1.99 billion, up 12.5 percent from a year ago.

Group 1, the No. 4 U.S. auto dealer group, reported sales of $1.6 billion, up 7.4 percent.

Group 1 Chief Executive Earl Hesterberg said that the profit despite the weak economy and slowdown in deliveries from Japan automakers was "due to a well-balanced performance in all of our businesses with a noteworthy all-time record in our finance and insurance business."

Finance and insurance gross profit for the quarter was $1,156 per vehicle sold, Group 1 said.

Sonic also announced a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share.

OCTOBER SALES FORECAST

TrueCar.com forecast on Tuesday that U.S. new-vehicle auto sales will reach their highest level in October since August 2009, when the federal government's "cash-for-clunkers" sales incentives were in place. TrueCar forecast sales of 13.4 million vehicles on the seasonally adjusted annualized basis that the industry uses to gauge sales strength.

J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday it expects October new-vehicle sales to be 13.2 million vehicles on an annualized basis.

That would be up from 13.1 million in annualized sales in September, and up from 12.2 million last October.

J.D. Power and Associates last week said October sales would be 13.1 million vehicles on an annualized basis, and it also lowered its 2012 U.S. auto sales forecast to

Group 1 has 108 dealerships with 140 franchises in the U.S. and Britain. It has a big presence in Texas, Southern California, Oklahoma and Massachusetts.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)

