LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe has once again fallen short of restoring confidence in its banks. True, forcing lenders to raise 114.7 billion euros in extra capital is a big improvement on previous recap exercises. But regulators will have to be vigilant to make sure their demands don't worsen the continent's credit crunch. And trust anyway won't return until euro zone governments come up with a solution to their own debt woes.

The capital hole -- marginally higher than the 106 billion euro estimate published two months ago -- is caused by three factors. First, regulators applied a tougher version of new Basel rules than before. Second, they set a target core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent, above the 7 percent global minimum. Finally, they forced banks to mark their sovereign bond exposures to distressed market prices.

However, the target isn't as impressive as it first appears. Almost a third -- some 37 billion euros -- is for banks in Greece and Portugal, both of which have already received sovereign bailouts. A further 6.3 billion is earmarked for Belgium's Dexia (DEXI.BR), which is in the process of being partially wound down.

Banks have three ways to raise the remaining 71 billion euros before the end-June deadline. They can use retained earnings to rebuild capital; they can sell assets; or they can issue fresh equity. Given depressed equity markets, some are bound to need state help.

The risk, however, is that banks meet their targets by shrinking loans or fiddling with the way they calculate their risk-weighted assets. The first approach would worsen Europe's already severe credit crunch. The second would further undermine confidence in banks' capital ratios. The European Banking Authority says these methods will not be accepted. But it has no direct authority over banks, and must rely on national regulators to resist pressure from cash-strapped governments to shrink the capital bill.

Even if the recap goes as planned, it probably won't be enough to reopen the market for unsecured bank debt, which has effectively been closed since the summer. That hinges on euro zone governments coming up with a more compelling solution to their own debt woes, preferably with some help from the European Central Bank. Until then, Europe's bank recap remains a sideshow.

-- Europe's banks must increase their capital by 114.7 billion euros, more than predicted two months ago, to make them strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence, Europe's banking watchdog said on Dec. 8.

-- The European Banking Authority (EBA) said the capital shortfall across 71 banks was almost 8 percent higher than the 106.4 billion euros ($142 billion) estimated in October due to increases for banks in Germany, Italy, Austria and Belgium.

-- German banks need to find 13.1 billion euros, more than double the 5.2 billion estimated in October, the EBA said. Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) needs 5.3 billion euros and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) needs 3.2 billion.

-- Spanish banks need to find an unchanged 26.2 billion euros, including 15.3 billion at Santander (SAN.MC) and 6.3 billion at BBVA BBVA.L.

-- In all, some 31 of 71 EU banks tested need extra capital. They have until Jan. 20 to present their plans for recapitalization and need to fulfill the capital requirements by end-June, the EBA said.

-- The EBA said banks should have core Tier 1 capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets, after marking sovereign bonds on their balance sheet to market prices. Banks will be able to meet the target by issuing equity, retaining earnings, or selling assets. The EBA has asked national regulators to reject plans which involve banks shrinking their loan books.

-- Greek banks have been told they need an extra 30 billion euros of capital, but this should be covered by an existing program of aid, while 9 billion euros of the shortfall in Spain will be met by debt that converts into equity.

-- Banks in France will need 7.3 billion euros, down from 8.8 billion in October and banks in Italy will need 15.4 billion euros, up from 14.8 billion. Austrian banks need 3.9 billion euros, up from 2.9 billion and Belgian banks need 6.3 billion, up from 4.1 billion. British banks, as previously, do not need any extra capital.

