Oct 26 Shares of MetLife Inc (MET.N) fell sharply on Wednesday after the largest life insurer in the United States said regulators blocked it from raising its dividend or buying back shares.

MetLife shares dropped 3.1 percent to $31.82 in early trading, making it the only insurance stock in the S&P 500 to decline on an otherwise up day.

Including Wednesday's declines, MetLife shares are down a bit more than 28 percent this year, far underperforming a decline of nearly 9 percent for the sector .GSPINSC.

On Tuesday, MetLife said the Federal Reserve had blocked it from raising its dividend or buying back shares, citing plans to subject the company to a broader and more stringent stress test being planned for 2012. [ID:nL3E7LP3WL]

Though it is predominantly an insurer, MetLife also owns a bank and is registered as a bank holding company, making it subject to Fed oversight. The bank is up for sale, but the planned sale did not affect the Fed's decision.

MetLife is due to report third-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace)

