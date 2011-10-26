Credit Suisse Group on Wednesday kept its "outperform"
rating on Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA as the company plans
to expand flights more modestly next year and a weaker local
currency boosts revenue from international flights.
Analyst Luiz Otavio Campos said he was holding a "neutral"
rating for rival Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA) as he expected
the company to reduce costs while yields, a measure of ticket
price per kilometer, would be slow to recover.
"Both TAM and Gol have been signaling more rationality in
the last few months, but next year's yields might still be
below 2010 levels," Campos wrote in a note to clients.
