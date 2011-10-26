Credit Suisse Group on Wednesday kept its "outperform" rating on Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA as the company plans to expand flights more modestly next year and a weaker local currency boosts revenue from international flights.

Analyst Luiz Otavio Campos said he was holding a "neutral" rating for rival Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA) as he expected the company to reduce costs while yields, a measure of ticket price per kilometer, would be slow to recover.

"Both TAM and Gol have been signaling more rationality in the last few months, but next year's yields might still be below 2010 levels," Campos wrote in a note to clients.