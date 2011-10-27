(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Jim Saft

Oct 27 To fix the global financial system, you first have to fix the way bankers get paid.

Not only has pay been too high, it's been too high relative to the risks bankers create and the value they periodically destroy. In fact, the heart of the incentive system actually encourages behaviors which are short-term, ever more risky, while giving employees a free shot at the upside and no equivalent share of the pain when things go wrong.

Strikingly, that analysis also extends to bank shareholders, which is perhaps why these days only masochists are long-term bank investors.

In a wide-ranging speech in London on Tuesday, Andrew Haldane, the executive director for financial stability of the Bank of England, laid out a cogent analysis of the problem, and some promising recommended solutions. here

"Long-term shareholders in banks have not obviously reaped the benefits of these distortions," Haldane said.

"The purchaser of a portfolio of global banking stocks in the early 1990s is today sitting on a real loss. So who exactly is it extracting value from these incentive distortions? The answer is twofold: shorter-term investors and bank management."

Because banks have over the past two centuries migrated to a limited liability, shareholder-owned model, there is a natural tendency for owners, who these days only represent something like 5 percent of the capital structure, to make riskier loans and trades and to grow the bank's assets.

A bigger, riskier balance sheet with more leverage produces terribly volatile results, with many good-size profits mixed in with the occasional catastrophic loss. But with limited liability, executives and shareholders can simply walk away from the smoking wreckage, having pocketed the gains when times were good.

Banks then have an in-built incentive to always increase leverage, and the tyranny of quarterly earnings places huge pressure on them to grow their asset books, even if there is no one credit-worthy left to lend to. That is one of the main causes of the subprime episode: faced with the prospect of not growing earnings, banks simply began to manufacture borrowers where none really should have existed.

This is exacerbated by the fact that debt is tax-deductible while equity is not, giving banks even more incentive to borrow. While typical leverage of a UK or U.S. bank in 1900 was five or six times equity, that figure peaked at 30 or higher before the crisis, and is higher still yet for many euro zone banks. Bank bondholders have been unwilling to play their role as vigilantes, in part because they quite rightly expect to be bailed out by governments if banks go to the wall.

ROE VS ROA

In the past 30 years many banks have moved to measure their performance -- and trigger their bonuses -- based on a measure called return on equity, which measures profit compared to equity. What ROE does not adjust for, of course, is risk, and it looks as if ROE targets in a leverage-driven business have produced a lot of it in the form of extreme bank earnings volatility, and badly compensated volatility at that.

Long-term investors, to whom volatility is anathema, have gotten out, which is partly the reason share prices are mired at mid-1990's levels. They've been replaced by short-term investors who jump in and out and try to make money on the peaks and valleys that volatility brings. While the average investor in a U.S. or UK bank had held the shares for three years in 1998, by 2007 that had dropped to three months. Those sorts of investors have neither reason nor capacity to serve as brakes on executive folly, as we have seen.

While higher mandatory levels of equity -- much higher -- would certainly help, something as simple as embedding return on asset targets into bank management could have a powerful effect, Haldane argues. This is persuasive. Return on assets, which compares profits to the size of the assets a bank controls, gives managers an incentive to make quality loans and investments, while tempering the compulsion to simply borrow more to create ephemeral earnings for next quarter's analyst call.

Bankers, in other words, would be paid for managing risks, not just for creating revenues.

To illustrate, if the CEO's of the largest seven U.S. banks had in 1989 agreed to index their pay to ROA rather than ROE, by 2007 it would not, as it did, have risen 10-fold but instead to a more modest $3.4 million from $2.8 million.

Of course targets, outside the theoretical world of economics, are not a magic bullet, but Haldane's suggestion seems both elegant and likely to be effective.

If boards don't adopt it, regulators should impose it.

