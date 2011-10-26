* Hires investment banks to review options - WSJ

* Company could sell assets or seek merger - WSJ

* Shares plummet 23 pct

(Adds details on Corzine's hiring, business shift, Evercore Partners and MF Global comments, byline; updates shares)

By Joe Rauch

Oct 26 Futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N has hired at least two investment banks to review its strategic options -- including a possible sale of the company

-- after its stock price plummeted this week, The Wall Street -- after its stock price plummeted this week, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The New York-based brokerage has hired Evercore Partners and at least one other bank, the Journal said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Former Goldman Sachs executive Jon Corzine has been reshaping MF Global into a commodities-based investment bank, taking steps like ramping up trading risk.

But Moody's Investors Service cut the company's debt ratings to a step above junk on Monday, citing concerns about MF Global's European sovereign debt holdings. The next day, the company posted a quarterly loss, weighing further on the company's shares.

Since Monday morning, MF Global's shares have fallen 56 percent, including a 23 percent drop to $1.43 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

MF Global's board voted this morning to review alternatives that could include asset sales, a merger or selling the entire business, the newspaper said.

A spokeswoman for MF Global and a spokesman for Evercore Partners declined to comment.

Corzine joined MF Global in 2010 with the ambition to turn around the ailing broker, after he lost his re-election bid as governor of New Jersey.

He pushed to turn the company into a commodities and capital markets focused investment bank, modeled after Goldman Sachs, which he was chief executive of in the late 1990s.

MF Global in February became a primary dealer, authorizing the company to deal directly with the government in selling U.S. debt and to trade directly with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for monetary policy.

That same month, Corzine said in MF Global's quarterly earnings announcement that the shift to being a capital markets investment bank could "fundamentally change our growth trajectory and profitability profile" by delivering more services to clients.

"I believe our new model will create a growing and diversified revenue base, which will allow MF Global to deliver stable, double-digit returns to shareholders," Corzine said in the company's earnings release on Feb. 3, 2011.

BIG LOSSES

But the change has yet to translate into earnings results.

Through the first six months of the company's latest fiscal year, MF Global has posted a net loss of $183 million, or $1.11 per share. As of Sept 30, the company's net worth as measured by its book equity was $1.23 billion.

Corzine is viewed by the company as critical to overall operations. In August, an MF Global bond issuance included an unusual provision that investors would receive an extra percentage point of interest if he was named to a government post by a U.S. president by July 1, 2013. [ID:nN1E7711NL]

On Tuesday, the company posted a quarterly net loss for shareholders of $196 million. Analysts had expected a profit.

MF Global also disclosed it had bet $6.3 billion -- more than 10 percent of its total assets -- on an optimistic view of European sovereign debt. [ID:nL3E7LP1ZA]

The company's European debt exposures have also drawn the interest of regulators.

Federal regulators, in August, ordered MF Global to increase its capital levels due to the company's exposure to the European debt crisis, the Journal reported on Oct. 17.

(Reporting by Joe Rauch, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and Tim Dobbyn)

((joe.rauch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 704 692 5885; Reuters Messaging: joe.rauch.reuters.com@reuters.net))

((Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra: visit topnews.session.rservices.com

* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News: topnews.reuters.com)) Keywords: MFGLOBAL/REVIEW

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.