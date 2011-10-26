* SEC votes 4-0 on final hedge fund reporting rule Wed

* Rule has been eased since first proposed in January

* Applies to fewer advisers to large hedge funds

* Private equity advisers will get the most relief

* Rule gives advisers more time to file forms

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators approved a rule on Wednesday requiring advisers to hedge funds and other private pools of capital to hand over confidential information to the government.

The final rule by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is less strict than the original proposal issued in January.

It will apply to far fewer advisers to larger private funds than previously thought, give advisers more time to file their forms, and, in some cases, require certain advisers to file with the SEC less frequently.

The rule, required by last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, would give the SEC its first direct window into massive funds' investment concentrations and trading strategies.

The information is designed to help the new Financial Stability Oversight Council determine whether a fund's trading may pose any risks to the broader marketplace.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees private funds that invest in commodities, is expected to vote jointly on the reporting requirements within the next week.

Under the final plan, advisers to larger-sized funds will still face more extensive reporting requirements, but the SEC is moving to raise the threshold so that fewer advisers will be snagged by the rule.

Originally, the SEC had proposed requiring advisers to hedge funds, private equity funds and liquidity funds with more than $1 billion of assets under management to be subject to the more extensive reporting requirements.

In the final rule, however, the threshold for hedge fund advisers will be $1.5 billion in assets under management. However, they will still need to file reports with the SEC quarterly, as previously proposed.

The biggest relief in the final rule will be for advisers to private equity funds, which are generally considered less risky because they have different trading strategies and tend to buy and hold their investments for longer periods.

Under the final rule, assets under management of $2 billion will trigger the more extensive reporting requirements for private equity fund advisers. And even when they do hit that threshold, they will still only need to file with the SEC once a year instead of quarterly, as previously proposed.

Despite the easing of the rule for hedge fund and private equity fund advisers, the SEC is still opting to leave the $1 billion threshold for liquidity funds. Large liquidity fund advisers will also need to report to the SEC quarterly.

Any advisers to smaller funds valued at more than $150 million in assets still need to report to regulators on certain key information under the final rule, but their requirements will be less extensive, and they will only need to file once a year.

SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said on Wednesday that she expects about 230 US-based large hedge fund advisers and 155 large private equity fund advisers will be affected by the rule.

"While the group of large private fund advisers is relatively small in number, it represents a large majority of private funds' assets under management," Schapiro said.

The easing of the SEC's final rule comes after the agency faced criticism from lawmakers, policymakers and the industry amid concerns it would be too expensive.

The SEC also sought to try to quell fears the industry has about handing over troves of confidential data.

The final rule will not require advisers to provide detailed position-level data, and the SEC staff is also focused on helping to design controls and other systems to help safeguard it, SEC Investment Management Director Eileen Rominger said.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

