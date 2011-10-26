LIMA Oct 26 The union at the Peruvian copper mine Cerro Verde said on Wednesday it has rejected a request it received from the mine's owner, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), to go into labor arbitration that would end a month-old strike.

Union officials said they prefer the regional of government of Arequipa to be involved in defining a new wage accord.

(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)

((terry.wade@reuters.com; +51 1 221 2130; Reuters Messaging: terry.wade.reuters.com@reuters.net))

((For help: Click "Contact Us" in your desk top, click here [HELP] or call 1-800-738-8377 for Reuters Products and 1-888-463-3383 for Thomson products; For client training: training.americas@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646-223-5546)) Keywords: FREEPORT/PERU

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.