By Christopher Doering

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 The U.S. futures regulator sent its controversial rule to curb excessive speculation in the futures and swaps markets to the government's official record book, moving the industry closer to the point where it can challenge the measure in court.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's groundbreaking rule to restrict the number of commodity contracts a trader can hold was narrowly approved by the agency's five commissioners on Oct. 18 by a vote of 3-2. [ID:nN1E79F063]

The publication of the rule in the Federal Register would allow the industry to challenge the measure in court and request an injunction to prevent it from going into effect. [ID:nN1E79G1XI]

There appears to be no specific time limit in which someone can sue over the rule, a CFTC official told Reuters, unlike other federal statutes where limitations run out after six years.

The position limits rule has turned into arguably the most contested measure to make its way out of the agency. Even the CFTC's own commissioners have been unable to agree if limits are necessary and whether the agency has gone beyond its legal mandate by putting them in place.

"We went beyond the statute" by doing things like narrowing the bona fide hedge exemption, Jill Sommers, a Republican CFTC commissioner, told Reuters last week. "Those are the things that people can use for a legal challenge."

A lawsuit seeking to block the new rules would be the first ever filed against the CFTC over regulations in its 36-year history. [ID:nN1E79H1QU]

Dozens of academic, government and bank studies on the subject have differed on whether speculators -- in particular the institutional investors who have poured some $300 billion into commodity markets over the past decade -- influence prices, or whether prices simply respond to market conditions.

Other regulators have already felt the legal backlash.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in July had its first Dodd-Frank rule overturned when a federal appeals court ruled as flawed an SEC analysis supporting a rule that would make it easier for shareholders to nominate directors to corporate boards.

The position-limits rule may be challenged on similar grounds: that the costs outweigh the benefits of a plan that many industry officials say will make markets riskier by driving trade to less-regulated overseas venues.

The CFTC has estimated the measure would cost the industry $100 million in the first year. Full copy of the final rule: link.reuters.com/guv64s

