CHICAGO Oct 28 Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N) chief executive said he sees no advantage in spinning off its spine business.

A split made sense for Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT.N), but does not make sense for Medtronic, Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said in an interview on Friday.

Medtronic, the world's largest stand alone medical device maker, said the company is assessing the timing of a spin-off for its Physio-Control business, the maker of external defibrillators used in emergency rooms.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman)

