* Industry could see more asset sales - CEO

* Jobs tied to defense being cut

By Karen Jacobs

Oct 28 Airplane supplier Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) is not looking to be acquired, its chief executive said on Friday.

"The company is not for sale," Clay Jones said when asked if the provider of flight controls and other electronics for airplanes would consider selling itself.

Jones declined to comment when asked if the company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had been approached with buyout interest.

Goodrich Corp GR.N, another plane-parts supplier, agreed last month to be acquired by United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) for $16.5 billion, or $127.50 a share. Rockwell Collins had been identified as a possible takeover candidate at the time.

Jones said current economic circumstances and "a mismatch in valuations on the military side" and fewer commercial aerospace companies up for sale had slowed merger activity in aerospace and defense. But he said continued defense spending uncertainty could lead smaller companies to look to sell.

He also said more asset sales were likely from bigger defense companies looking to streamline. Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) spun off its ship operations this year and ITT Corp (ITT.N) will spin off its defense and water divisions effective Oct. 31. L-3 Communications (LLL.N) plans to spin off parts of its government services business next year.

"There are a number of large defense companies that are looking to prune their portfolio, and as they look ahead at a no-growth environment they are more likely to take nonstrategi assets and maybe try to dispose of them," Jones said.

Defense contractors are bracing for leaner global defense budgets. The U.S. Defense Department is looking to pare at least $350 billion in spending over the next 10 years and could be tasked to make steeper cuts should a congressional supercommittee fail to identify $1.2 trillion in government savings later this year.

"This year, we'll have no net hiring specifically because of cutbacks in defense," Jones said. He added that current plans call for about 450 job cuts, including attrition and layoffs, in the government systems unit, which was stung this year as the Pentagon canceled three of its programs.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Richard Chang)

