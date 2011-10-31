HOUSTON Oct 31 Delayed approval of the Keystone XL pipeline would not be fatal to the project, but rejection would force Canada to seek Asian or other outlets for oil sands oil, Canadian natural resources minister Joe Oliver said Monday.

"We're still hopeful," Oliver told Reuters in an interview. But if Keystone is rejected, "we'll simply have to intensify our efforts to sell the the oil elsewhere."

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols)

