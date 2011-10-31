* Jon Corzine's brokerage files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Regulators expressed "grave concerns" about viability

* Deal talks with Interactive Brokers broke down -source

* Market impact from collapse would likely be contained

* Company's problems stem from bad bets on euro-zone debt

(Adds regulators' actions, effect on banks and commodity markets)

By Jonathan Spicer and Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Oct 31 Jon Corzine's bid to revive his Wall Street career crashed and burned on Monday when his futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N filed for bankruptcy protection following bad bets on euro zone debt.

Corzine, 64, who once ran Goldman Sachs (GS.N) before becoming a senator and then governor of New Jersey, had been trying to turn the more than 200-year-old MF Global into a mini Goldman by taking on more risky trades.

But once regulators forced it to disclose the bets on debt issued by countries including Italy, Portugal and Spain, the firm rapidly unraveled with no buyers willing to step in.

MF Global's meltdown in less than a week made it the biggest U.S. casualty of Europe's debt crisis, and the seventh-largest bankruptcy by assets in U.S. history.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing came after talks to sell a variety of assets to Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR.O) broke down earlier on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said. MF Global's shares plunged last week as the company's credit ratings were cut to junk.

Regulators had expressed "grave concerns" about the viability of MF Global, which filed for bankruptcy only after "no viable alternative was available in the limited time leading up to the regulators' deadline," the company's COO, Bradley Abelow, said in a court filing.

Markets and regulators reacted swiftly to MF Global's troubles, which may have been exacerbated by Corzine's affinity for risk-taking over the course of a career that took him to the top echelons of Wall Street and then into politics.

"They went for what would be a very profitable trade with European sovereign debt that obviously has blown up in their face and brought the company down," said Dave Westhouse, vice president of Chicago retail broker PTI Securities and Futures.

RIPPLE EFFECTS

The bankruptcy is reminiscent of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. But market participants said the impact from this collapse, far smaller, would likely be contained.

Still, MF Global's 2,870 employees, as well as trading counterparties, were left scrambling and confused on Monday, as MF Global halted its shares but did not file for bankruptcy until well after U.S. markets had opened.

Trading activity in U.S. gold, crude oil and grain futures slowed to a crawl as the bankruptcy forced a chaotic scramble to untangle trading positions. [ID:nN1E79U1BT]

"Ultimately it will have lost all confidence of its investor base," said Michael Epstein, a restructuring adviser with CRG Partners. "I'm not sure what restructuring it actually does. In some respects, it's a baby Lehman, in effect."

There was also uncertainty over Wall Street's exposure.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) exposure for a $1.2 billion syndicated loan to MF Global is less than $100 million, a source at the bank said. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is listed in the court filing as a trustee for bondholders with $1 billion of claims.

The banks declined to comment.

The impact on the markets should be smaller and nothing like when Lehman failed and hedge funds had money locked up with the firm for months, said Jeff Carter, an independent futures trader in Chicago.

At the Chicago Board of Trade, three traders wearing MF Global jackets were seen leaving prior to the opening of pit trading, and floor sources told Reuters they had been turned away after their security access cards were denied.

Back outside the Manhattan office, one MF Global employee said all he knew about the bankruptcy was what has been on TV. The company's HR department, meanwhile, was busy making calls withdrawing job offers it made in the past few weeks, according to a person familiar with the situation.

"A sale here is potentially the best outcome for employees because the company will continue to operate as opposed to slowly winding down," said Dan McElhinney, the managing director of corporate restructuring for Epiq Systems.

"I think there will be a lot of effort to tee up the sale pretty quickly here."

The New York Federal Reserve suspended MF Global from conducting new business with the central bank. CME Group Inc (CME.O), IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI) and Singapore's central bank all halted the broker's operations in some form except for liquidations.

European clearinghouse LCH.Clearnet declared MF Global in default.

THE ROAD TO BANKRUPTCY

Corzine was trying to transform MF Global from a brokerage that mainly places customers' trades on exchanges into an investment bank that bets with its own capital.

In the past week, the company posted a quarterly loss and its shares fell by two-thirds as investors focused on the euro zone bets and the effect of low interest rates, which hurt profits from its core brokerage operations. [ID:nL3E7LP1ZA]

MF Global scrambled through the weekend and into Monday to find buyers for all or parts of the company, while at the same time hiring restructuring and bankruptcy advisers in case nothing could be done.

In the court filing explaining what went wrong, MF Global pointed a finger at regulators.

The bankruptcy was hastened by pressure from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, wrote Abelow, the chief operating officer.

FINRA ordered that its U.S. broker-dealer unit, called MFGI, boost net capital, and then reveal a $6.3 billion stake in short-term debt from European sovereigns with "troubled economies," he wrote.

Market concerns over such exposures led to MF Global being downgraded to "junk" status by various credit rating agencies, sparking margin calls that threatened liquidity, he added.

"Concerned about the events of the past week, some of MFGI's principal regulators -- the CFTC and the SEC -- expressed their grave concerns about MFGI's viability."

MF Global in the filing did not elaborate on the regulators' concerns or the reasons behind them. The SEC, CFTC and FINRA each declined to comment.

First-day hearings in the case were scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. Among other things, MF Global is expected to seek permission from Judge Martin Glenn to use cash collateral to keep operating its business, court papers show.

By filing for bankruptcy, MF Global freezes the value of its free-falling notes and gives potential suitors a clearer picture of the losses they would be taking on, said Bill Brandt, CEO of Chicago-based turnaround firm Development Specialists Inc.

If a sale is in the offing, the buyer may be a European bank or sovereign government, as such entities would be particularly keen on stopping the slide and maximizing the value of the notes, Brandt said.

"The real question is how many assets will be left to transfer," said Niamh Alexander, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. "Customers might move very quickly and it may be that every hour that passes shrinks the portfolio of assets that could be transferred" to a buyer, she said.

The bankruptcy is the latest flop for finance-focused private equity fund J.C. Flowers, whose other recent investments include nationalized German bank Hypo Real Estate.

After dividends the private equity firm has received for its preferred shares, J.C. Flowers' net exposure to MF Global is $47.8 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. The firm declined to comment.

MF Global's deeply distressed 6.25 percent notes maturing in 2016 fell 4 cents to 46 on the dollar, according to the Trace, which reports bond trades. The price had earlier fallen as low as 15 cents.

Its shares remained halted in New York.

The company hired boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) to help find a buyer, separate sources said this past week.

(Additional reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Jonathan Stempel, Caroline Humer, Matthew Goldstein, David Sheppard, Jessica Toonkel, Michael Erman, Lynn Adler, David Henry and Lauren LaCapra in NEW YORK, Tom Hals in WILMINGTON, Doris Frankel in CHICAGO, Jessica Hall in PHILADELPHIA, Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY, Douwe Miedema and Dominic Lau in LONDON; editing by Erica Billingham, Matthew Lewis, Dave Zimmerman, Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)

