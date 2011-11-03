* 2012 EPS guidance $6.50-$6.90, consensus $7.45

* Analysts say company tends to be conservative

Nov 3 Shares in insurer Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) fell sharply on Thursday after the company offered a 2012 earnings outlook that was well below Wall Street expectations for the year.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Prudential said it expects earnings of $6.50 per share to $6.90 per share next year. According to Thomson Reuters data, the 22 analysts polled on average had expected earnings of $7.45 per share.

Shares in Prudential, the second-largest life insurer in the United States, fell 4.4 percent in morning trade, making them the No. 2 decliner among S&P insurance shares. .GSPINSC

"We believe Prudential has a conservative bias when providing guidance," analysts at Janney Capital Markets unit Langen McAlenney said in a note, adding that the company's initial 2011 forecast was also well below Wall Street estimates.

Prudential reported earnings Wednesday night, growing profits despite a long list of charges. The Langen analysts said the stock's decline Thursday "registers investor disappointment loud and clear."

(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

