SAO PAULO, Nov 3 Vehicle sales in Brazil slumped in October, flashing more warnings signs in a key market for the world's carmakers after a drop in September added to a surprising dip in industrial output.

Sales of new cars, buses and trucks in Brazil sank 10 percent in October from September, dealership association Fenabrave said on Thursday, the latest sign of a slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy.

Dealerships sold 280,608 vehicles, down 7.4 percent from the same month last year and 19 percent below the group's forecast, as cooling demand was exacerbated by calendar and holiday effects, Fenabrave said.

The data follows a worse-than-expected drop in industrial output in September, due in large part to falling auto output as carmakers idled production lines on overstocked inventories. [ID:nN1E7950BF] [ID:nN1E79U16T]

Brazil's economy has been slowing from a breakneck expansion of 7.5 percent last year, its fastest pace in 24 years. Analysts see more modest growth this year of around 3.3 percent and have warned of a steeper deceleration after recent data.

The slowdown comes as European carmakers, who have long relied on Brazil for growth, are facing stiff competition from newer Asian rivals as well as government demands for new investment if they want to avoid a steep tax hike in December.

Brazil, a country of 190 million where the middle class has grown 25 percent in the past decade, is a key market for the world's top automakers, such as Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

Fiat led sales with just over 57,000 last month, a 21.7 percent market share, while VW sold about 53,300 autos, GM sold about 49,800 vehicles and Ford sold about 22,700.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Luciana Lopez and Brad Haynes; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

