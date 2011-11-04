* Only four of 60 Black Hawk helicopters said in pipeline
* Taiwan said to fund only 9 percent of another arms deal
* U.S. defense contractors deny any production delays
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 The transfer of U.S. arms to
Taiwan, the chief bar to better U.S.-China ties, is moving at a
snail's pace, at least for several major weapons systems, a
draft report to the U.S. Congress showed.
The 2011 annual report, under review by the U.S.-China
Economic and Security Review Commission, said only four of 60
Black Hawk utility helicopters, for instance, were on order as
of mid-October, even though the Obama administration notified
lawmakers of their planned sale to Taipei in January 2010.
Moreover, it said Taiwan had "obligated,' or committed to,
only 9 percent of a projected $2.5 billion price tag for 30
Apache attack helicopters, a deal that former President George
W. Bush presented to Congress in October 2008.
The lag between the formal notification of a proposed U.S.
arms sale, a step required by law, and contracting for and
delivery of hardware may raise questions about the possible
lack of urgency on the U.S. or Taiwan side, despite what both
describe as China's growing military edge over Taiwan.
China deems Taiwan a rogue province subject to unification
by force if necessary.
The report shines light on the normally murky matter of an
arms sale's status after a statutory 30-day congressional
review period. A copy of the draft was obtained by Reuters
before the scheduled Nov. 16 delivery of a final version to
Congress. The 12-member bipartisan commission was created by
Congress in 2000 to study the national security implications of
U.S.-China trade.
The draft does not blame either the United States or Taiwan
for any failures to act as quickly as possible on requests for
U.S. arms, which are meant to deter Beijing. The process is
complex, often held up by U.S. efforts to bundle purchases for
cheaper prices through economies of scale.
Taiwan's defense budget reached a five-year low of $9.2
billion for 2011, or about about 2.2 percent of gross domestic
product, the report said. The United States spends roughly
twice that share on its military.
Taiwan signed a government-to-government agreement in 2009
for the Apache helicopters, according to an Oct. 21 update of a
report on Taiwan arms sales by the U.S. Congressional Research
Service, citing Defense News, a trade publication.
Delivery of those helicopters is not expected to start
until at least 2014, the commission's draft said in a footnote,
or five years after the framework agreement was signed.
The Black Hawk helicopters are built by United Technologies
Corp (UTX.N)'s Sikorsky unit, and the Apaches by Boeing Co
(BA.N). Both companies referred questions about the status of
Taiwan's orders to the U.S. government, which acts as middleman
in foreign military sales. The Pentagon's Defense Security
Cooperation Agency, which carries out the sales, had no
comment, nor did the Army Contracting Command, a go-between.
'GRAVE INTERFERENCE'
China describes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as grave
interference in its internal affairs. Beijing suspended
military-to-military ties with the United States in 2010 in
retaliation for Obama's notification of five major arms sales
to Taiwan with a total potential value of $6.4 billion,
including the 60 Black Hawks.
The U.S.-China Commission's draft said budgetary
constraints may be hampering Taiwan's progress toward
developing its indigenous defense capabilities. It also cited a
news account quoting Luo shou-he, a Taiwan Defense Ministry
spokesman, as blaming U.S. production delays, not Taiwan
funding shortfalls.
"Because of the opacity of U.S. foreign military sales, it
is unclear whether either reason is true," said the draft.
Taiwan's unofficial embassy in Washington, the Taipei Economic
and Cultural Representative Office, had no comment on the
matter.
The report drew attention to the uncertain status of 114
Patriot PAC-3 missiles, a potential $2.8 billion deal also
presented to lawmakers by Obama in January 2010, including
three AN/MSQ-65 radar sets and related gear. Lockheed Martin
Corp (LMT.N) and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) are the prime
contractors.
It was not immediately clear how many of the missiles had
been placed on order for Taiwan so far. At least some were
included in a December 2010 Army purchase of 226 that also
covered the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. Army Contracting
Command notice showed.
Lockheed had no production or delivery delays to any of its
missile customers, said Cheryl Amerine, a company spokeswoman.
She said the usual lag from contract award to first delivery
was 16 months.
None of the three Patriot-related radar sets cited in the
January 2010 notification to Congress has been placed on order
yet. Raytheon has been meeting or beating production and
delivery goals on all existing Patriot contracts, said Jonathan
Kasle, a company spokesman.
The Obama administration notified Congress in September of
three planned arms sales to Taiwan with a potential value of
nearly $5.9 billion, including upgrades for Taiwan's current
batch of 145 F-16A/B fighters.
The commission, in its draft, recommended Congress enact
legislation requiring the administration to accept a formal
Taiwan request for 66 new late-model Lockheed Martin F-16 C/D
fighter aircraft, a potential $8.2 billion deal.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)
((jim.wolf@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8402; Reuters
Messaging: jim.wolf.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: TAIWAN USA/ARMS
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.