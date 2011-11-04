* Investors shift focus to 2012 debt covenants

By Gabriela Lopez

MONTERREY, Nov 4 After Mexico's Cemex bought time with investors by pledging to meet its December debt targets, the focus is now shifting to whether it can do the same in 2012 given a challenging world economic outlook.

Doubts about the cement maker's ability to meet end-year creditor obligations drove its share price down by more than half in the third quarter, but the company last week presented evidence that, for now, it would deliver on its obligations.

The move helped to turn around sentiment on the stock, propelling Cemex shares 19 percent higher since the Oct. 26 announcement. [ID:nN1E79P07C]

But the market is quickly shifting its attention to Cemex's 2012 obligations. These would require one of the industry's market leaders to cut funded debt by more than $2 billion and grow annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by more than 4 percent in a year when advanced economies are expected to grow at less than half that rate, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts said a sluggish economy in the United States, a key market for Cemex (CX.N) (CMXCPO.MX), is expected to continue dragging on the company's results and mean it would probably have to renegotiate June and December covenants, which track the ratio between its funded debt and EBITDA generation.

"The real problem is U.S. developments. Unless demand picks up, meeting the 2012 covenants seems complicated," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with brokerage Banorte. "They should already be renegotiating the covenants."

Meeting the targets will be tough: Cemex had a whopping $16.3 billion in funded debt as of the end of September, more than seven times its EBITDA. The company has to cut funded debt to no more than 6.5 times EBITDA by June 2012, and 5.75 times by December.

"Cemex remains a heavily indebted company," said HSBC analyst Francisco Suarez. "The challenge remains for 2012. Eventually, they will have to negotiate with the banks because the current (economic) environment is not encouraging."

Cemex, one of a small group of Mexican companies with global presence, went from a small family business to one with operations in 50 countries thanks to aggressive acquisitions.

But the shopping spree came to a halt as its $16 billion purchase of Australian rival Rinker in 2007 got tangled in the collapse of the U.S. housing market shortly afterwards, and Cemex has been forced to sell many of its assets to meet obligations to creditors.

THE RAMP AHEAD

A Reuters survey of seven analysts showed Cemex could generate $2.4 billion in EBITDA in 2012, about 4 percent more than that expected for 2011, meaning its funded debt would have to shrink to below $14 billion by the end of next year to meet its covenants.

Cemex said last week it expects to close this year with $16 billion in funded debt, leaving $2 billion to go in 2012.

The company hopes to sell $1 billion in assets and cut $200 million in costs over the next 14 months.

But it managed to to sell just $80 million in assets during the first nine months of 2011 and analysts said unloading assets in a depressed global environment could be tricky.

"If Cemex achieves only $100 million of its cost savings, it would need to sell assets for $700 million in order to comply with its 2012 covenant, which could prove challenging under current conditions," said Credit Suisse in a report.

"Furthermore, adverse changes in the dollar-peso and dollar-euro exchange rates would make it harder for Cemex to comply," it added.

Cemex also has a bulky $8 billion in debt expiring in 2014, which is widely expected to push the company to renegotiate maturities with banks or issue stock. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on Cemex debt: r.reuters.com/dyw59r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

"We have enough time to figure (out) the 2014 refinancing," Cemex's Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Fernando Gonzalez said last week.

Despite volatile financial markets, Cemex was able to issue $4.1 billion in bonds and convertibles during the first half of 2011.

Regardless of the company's deep financial troubles, analysts do not expect Cemex to even flirt with bankruptcy as it has sufficient assets to back up its liabilities.

"It is in no one's interest that Cemex goes belly-up. Cemex is in good terms with creditors and could negotiate another five, 10 years in maturities," said an analyst who asked not to be named.

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, Writing by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, Editing by Krista Hughes, Phil Berlowitz)

