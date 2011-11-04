* Output to miss target this year, be about 8.5 mln bags

* Coffee production seen at 8.5-9.5 mln bags in 2012

* Rains hurt flowering, roya infests 12 pct of plantations

(Recasts, adds details on 2012/2011 production)

By Diana Delgado

CARTAGENA, Colombia, Nov 4 Colombia's coffee federation said on Friday the country could expect output of between 8.5 million and 9.5 million 60-kg bags in 2012 but would miss its 2011 goal, producing about 8.5 million sacks.

This is the third consecutive year coffee production in the world's top producer of high-quality Arabica beans has fallen below the federation's target as bad weather, fungus and a tree renovation program cut production.

"It's hard for Colombia to keep its estimate of 9 million bags fundamentally due to excess rains ... Colombia may have nearly 500,000 less bags or around 8.5 million bags," Luis Genaro Munoz, head of the federation, told reporters.

Munoz also said output last month would be about 700,000 bags, versus 807,000 sacks in October 2010.

Exporters at a conference have said Colombia may produce as little as 8 million bags in 2011. [ID:nN1E7A21SS]

In 2012, coffee output would likely stay the same or grow a little to about 8.5 million to 9.5 million sacks, Munoz said.

"The single fact of preserving production levels with the weather like the one that we're living with is a triumph."

The world's No. 3 coffee exporter produced 5.57 million bags in January to September, a 6.7 percent fall from the same period last year, according to the coffee federation.

Colombia averaged an output for October to December -- the country's main coffee harvest -- of 2.68 million bags between 2008 and 2010, and 3.67 million sacks yearly from 2005 to 2007, according to federation data.

Andres Valencia, commercial manager of the federation, told Reuters earlier on Friday that roya -- a fungus that affects photosynthesis -- had infested 12 percent of coffee plantations as of September, sharply lower than the 62 percent in 2010.

"Roya lowers the production capacity of coffee plantations but we have made a huge effort to reduce the level of infestation," he said.

