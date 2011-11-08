* Q3 adj EPS C$0.49 vs forecast C$0.38

* Says opportunities in Western Canada surpass East

* Shares rise as much as 10 pct

Nov 8 Aecon Group Inc's (ARE.TO) shares jumped as much as 10 percent on Tuesday after Canada's biggest construction company reported better than expected quarterly earnings and pointed to a brightening outlook.

A number of recent meaty contract wins in Western Canada's resource sector and an internal revamp have helped spark a revival in Aecon's fortunes after a cost blow-out on a big oil sands contract earlier this year and the resignation of a top executive.

"When you have tighter execution with an improving environment, all of a sudden you have the right ingredients for the shares to move upward," said AltaCorp Capital analyst Maxim Sytchev.

Aecon's shares surged as high as C$10.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, although by mid-afternoon they were off their highs at C$9.89, up 70 Canadian cents, or 8 percent.

Strong prices for commodities such as oil and potash are leading to the startup of projects in Canada's resource-rich West, creating work for Aecon and others after a slow couple of years following the global financial crisis.

Although it is bidding on projects across Canada, Toronto-based Aecon is turning its attention increasingly to the West and opened a regional head office last September in Calgary, Alberta, the financial center of the oil patch.

Bidding activity in Canada's resource sector was the strongest it had been since before the recession, Aecon Chief Executive John Beck said.

"The opportunities in the West outweigh those in the East with less competitive pressures," Beck said on a conference call to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings.

Aecon results, released late on Monday, showed a 32 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share to 49 Canadian cents. That was ahead of the 38 Canadian cents a share that analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$835 million ($827 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

New contract awards increased to C$869 million, versus C$579 million a year earlier, boosting its quarter-end backlog to C$2.21 billion.

Recent notable wins include an C$80 million contract for work on a potash contract, believed to be BHP Billiton's (BLT.L) new Janssen mine in Saskatchewan.

Aecon has put greater emphasis on risk management and project execution, and appointed a new chief operating officer, after steep cost overruns earlier this year at a project it was working on for Suncor Energy (SU.TO).

($1=$1.01 Canadian)

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)

