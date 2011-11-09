* Q3 profit $0.42/shr vs Street estimate $0.80

Nov 9 Shares of Pan American Silver PAA.TO fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning after the silver miner reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year production outlook.

Late on Tuesday, the company reported adjusted net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 of $45.6 million, or 42 cents a share. That compared with $27.4 million, or 26 cents a share, in the same quarter of 2010.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 80 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares fell 5.5 percent to C$28.69 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $220.6 million.

Silver production in the quarter fell 10 percent to 5.6 million ounces and Pan American reduced its full-year output forecast to 22.5 million ounces from its previous forecast of 23 million to 24 million ounces.

