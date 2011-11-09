Nov 9 BlackBerry maker Research In Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O said on Wednesday it is investigating reports that some users are experiencing delays.

"We're getting reports that some users are experiencing delays. We're investigating and will update you ASAP," the company said on its official Twitter account.

A company spokeswoman was not immediately available to provide more details.

Last month, a failure in RIM's unique server architecture, which compresses and encrypts mobile data, cut off email, Internet and messaging service for millions of BlackBerry users across five continents for up to four days. [ID:nN1E79C0LF]

RIM's stock fell more than 4 percent to close at $18.05 in regular Nasdaq trade on Wednesday, its lowest close since August 2004.

The stock has lost two-thirds of its value so far this year.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Peter Galloway)

